Whether for a minor remodel or a large-scale tenant improvement, most construction contracts include a waiver-of-consequential-damages provision, under which both parties waive all claims for consequential damages. Building owners and landlords should understand both the potential consequences of agreeing to such a provision and the available alternatives to ensure losses are recoverable.

Click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.