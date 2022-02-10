Iconic New York City sandwich shop Lenwich (formerly known as Lenny's) will soon open two new locations in Manhattan, NY. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sei Hoon "Lenny" Chu and the Lenny's Group recently acquired 792 Lexington Avenue, a 2,100 square foot commercial property located in the Lenox Hill area of Manhattan's Upper East Side. The organization also entered a leasing agreement for a retail space at 6 East 48th Street in the Midtown East area of Manhattan, just outside the Diamond District.

For over 30 years, Lenwich has served New Yorkers with their signature precision-made sandwiches in their modern restaurant settings. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Lenwich provided hundreds of free sandwiches to frontline workers through its 'Hometown Heros' initiative. The company's expanding availability to New Yorkers is a testament to its dedication to its loyal customer base and beloved home city.