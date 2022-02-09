"He is going to be under quite a microscope," partner Claude Szyfer tells The Real Deal regarding notorious New York City landlord Rafi Toledano, who has been barred from the real estate industry by Attorney General Letitia James for five years after violating an agreement made with James' office to end illegal business practices and tenant harassment.

