United States:
Will Rafi Toledano's Ban Kill His Real Estate Career?
Other outlawed investors went on to second acts, but his penalty is far worse
09 February 2022
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
"He is going to be under quite a microscope,"
partner Claude Szyfer tells The Real
Deal regarding notorious New York City landlord Rafi
Toledano, who has been barred from the real estate industry by
Attorney General Letitia James for five years after violating an
agreement made with James' office to end illegal business
practices and tenant harassment.
Click here to read more.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States
PFAS And CERCLA – Potential Liability For Contractors
Freeman Mathis & Gary
Per-and-Poly Fluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) are a broad class of manmade, highly stable chemicals. PFAS exhibit both grease repelling (lipophobic) and water repelling (hydrophobic) properties...