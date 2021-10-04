Summary

Briefcase: Quarterly Real Estate Update - Cases and News including:

  • The Royal Parks Limited and the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport v Bluebird Boats Limited
  • Monsolar IQ Ltd v Woden Park Ltd
  • Capitol Park Leeds Plc and Capitol Park Barnsley Limited v Global Radio Services Limited
  • Poundland Limited v Toplain Limited
  • Update on Covid measures impacting landlords' remedies

 

Read the full publication

