As of August 4, 2021, The CDC Eviction Ban is Back for Tenants in Counties with "Substantial and High Levels of Community Transmission of COVID-19" - But For Now That Limits the Ban To Only the Hillsborough, Rockingham, and Strafford Counties in New Hampshire - For the Rest of New Hampshire the CDC Ban Remains Expired

As Mark Twain famously said: "If you don't like the weather in New England now, just wait a few minutes." The same can now apparently be said of the CDC eviction ban.

As noted in our latest update on Monday, August 2, 2021, the landscape of legislation, regulations, and executive orders that have affected landlords' ability to remove non-paying tenants has changed several times since early 2020 and remains complex today. Our attorneys have continually monitored these legal developments and they are developing so rapidly that we already have an additional update to share right now.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden had asked the CDC on Sunday to consider extending the moratorium for 30 days, but said the agency had "been unable to find legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium."