The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

The Continuing Evolution of COVID-19 Retail Rent Decisions and the Impact on Leasing (Part 2)

When construing lease obligations, courts generally attempt to enforce what the parties intended at the time of contract formation. Now that a pandemic like COVID-19 is foreseeable, landlords and tenants must carefully draft their leases to give effect to the business deal that the parties intend. Building on the last episode, Elizabeth Schrero returns alongside hosts Eric Greenberg and James O'Brien to discuss key insights learned from recent retail rent decisions, as well as strategies that can be adopted for drafting and negotiating both sides of leases, and what lease parties can anticipate going forward.

