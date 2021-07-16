ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States

Real Estate Advisory: 10 Tips For Property Tax Assessment Appeals Meyer, Unkovic & Scott This year is more important than ever to review your property's assessed value in light of COVID-19.

Prefab Construction In A Post-Pandemic World Taft Stettinius & Hollister The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted nearly all industries, including construction. Global supply chain issues and labor shortages challenge construction projects around the country.

Build-To-Rent And Planned Communities: Making The Perfect Match Winstead PC "Build-to-Rent" (B2R) product, meaning the construction of homes in a defined community intended to be leased, as opposed to sold, has become a more frequent sub-product within master planned communities.

New York City Co-Op Board Gets No Deference In Kotler – It May Be Time To Amend Your Proprietary Lease Foster Garvey You are a responsible member of the board of directors of a fashionable cooperative apartment building in New York City.

This Major Pandemic Protection For Commercial Tenants Is Coming To An End Cozen O'Connor Ken Fisher discusses what the end of the pandemic-related tenant protection means for landlords of commercial properties in Crain's New York Business.