self

The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

The Continuing Evolution of COVID-19 Retail Rent Decisions and the Impact on Leasing (Part 1)

As retailers and restaurants begin to open doors and welcome back customers, the lawsuits between landlords and tenants that started during the pandemic are still working their way through the court system. Although most decisions so far have skewed toward landlords, there have been a few tenant-friendly outliers. Elizabeth Schrero, co-chair of Seyfarth's Real Estate Litigation practice group, joins hosts Eric Greenberg and James O'Brien to discuss recent notable court decisions, including some that address tenant claims that go beyond frustration of purpose, impossibility, and other common law doctrines.

Listen here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.