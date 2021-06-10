The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

Challenges and Effects of the CDC's Residential Eviction Moratorium

Building on the last episode's look at recent federal relief, Paul Mattingly and Thomas Michaelides return alongside hosts James O'Brien and Eric Greenberg to discuss the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) residential eviction moratorium—which has recently come under fire in federal court, notably in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. They discuss the scope and eligibility of the CDC order, legal challenges to its validity, long-term effects of eviction moratoriums on landlords and tenants, and potential actions for mitigating financial risk and losses.