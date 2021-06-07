On May 26, 2021, a multi-disciplinary panel of Holland & Knight attorneys discussed, relaxed alcohol beverage regulations and expansion of outdoor dining activity as the COVID-19 pandemic eases in California and Alaska.

Jessica "Jessie" Brown, a member of the firm's West Coast Litigation Group and Alcohol Beverage Team, reviewed the current state of regulation of alcohol beverage licensing in Alaska, a jurisdiction she described as notable for its expansive geographic scale and relative lack of regulatory infrastructure. Ms. Brown described how emergency orders permitting expanded outdoor alcohol beverage service, take-out and delivery have ensured economic survival for some businesses. She also shared some of the strategies that have been successfully deployed to persuade officials to expand licensed activities. The presentation highlighted some of the creative methods food and beverage operators have used to provide for outdoor dining during the COVID crisis in spite of Alaska's severe weather.

Michael Newman, a member of the West Coast Land Use and Environmental Group and head of the firm's Alcohol Beverage Team, described the state of relaxed regulatory enforcement of alcohol beverage restrictions in California during COVID, including such programs as home delivery, expanded sales activity for on-site and off-site licensees and efforts to provide solutions for operators crippled by pandemic restrictions and closures. Mr. Newman also outlined current statutory proposals in Sacramento aimed at making permanent some or all of the relaxed procedures implemented during the crisis.

Andrew Starrels and Paloma Perez-McEvoy, members of the West Coast Land Use and Environmental Group with practices focused on land use and development in Southern California, discussed the expansion of outdoor dining permissibility for food and beverage operators, as well as regulatory impacts at the state and local levels. Observing the contrast between emergency orders issued a year ago with the more typical web of overlapping jurisdictional requirements and governmental departments, Mr. Starrels described some of the "pressure points" and unresolved questions behind making permanent very popular programs for outdoor dining. To illustrate this, Ms. Perez-McEvoy examined the intricacies of the Los Angeles' alfresco dining program as an example of the regulatory pathways for outdoor dining and the obstacles that permittees face.

If you were unable to attend the webinar, please feel free to view and share the online recording.

Online Recording

Access Passcode: #OutdoorDining_0526

