Seyfarth's The Property Line Breaking Down Federal Relief for Tenants and Landlords Leave a comment at 10:25 31 plays31 Share to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to TumblrShare to Google+Pin itShare to Email self Seyfarth's The Property Line · Breaking Down Federal Relief for Tenants and Landlords

SoundCloud cookie policyCookie policy

The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

Breaking Down Federal Relief for Tenants and Landlords

Over the last few months, two large rescue packages—The Consolidated Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act—have been enacted by Congress in order to help the country push through the COVID-19 pandemic. In this episode, Paul Mattingly, partner and chair of Seyfarth's Real Estate department, and Thomas Michaelides, Real Estate associate, join hosts James O'Brien and Eric Greenberg to examine measures with direct impact on the real estate industry: the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Homeowner Assistance Fund.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.