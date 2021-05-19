self

A Look Behind the Curtain at T5 Data Centers

In this extended episode, T5's Tim Bright and David Horowitz join hosts Mike Rechtin and Michael Merar to share what sets T5 apart from other data center operators; how the pandemic has changed their business; how data center lease negotiations have changed over the years; and what guides their decisions when expanding into new markets.

T5 provides comprehensive data center services, ranging from development and mission-critical construction to leasing, outsourced facility management, and IT data hall operations for organizations across North America and Europe.

