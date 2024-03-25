HB24-1107

Summary

The bill requires a court to award reasonable attorney fees to a prevailing defendant in an action for judicial review of a local land use decision, except for an action brought by the land use applicant before the governmental entity. Filing an action for judicial review of a local land use decision does not affect the validity of the local land use decision. The bill authorizes a governmental entity and the public to rely on the local land use decision in good faith for all purposes until the action for judicial review is resolved.

Legislative Updates

Amended to limit fee recovery from all defendants in a Rule 106 action to only "government entities," and only relating to land use decisions "involving residential use with a net project density of 5 dwelling units per acre or more."

2024-03-11 / Introduced

House Third Reading Passed - No Amendments



House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with Amendments - Committee, Floor

House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with Amendments - Committee, Floor 2024-01-25 / Introduced

Introduced In House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing & Local Government

