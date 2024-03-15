ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States

Waiving Consequential Damages—What Could Go Wrong? Peckar & Abramson PC You are inexcusably late with construction of a football stadium, a casino, or similar project that generates large income for the owner.

Episode 119: The 3 P's Of Running A Successful Landscaping Business (Podcast) The Cromeens Law Firm How can you leverage your company's culture to drive more success? Tommy Cole, vice president of McFarlin Stanford, shares the keys you need to unlock your business growth potential.

Understanding Construction Law Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC As property owners, developers, contractors, construction managers, subcontractors, design professionals, engineers, and lenders can attest...

FinCEN Proposes New Residential Real Estate Reporting Requirements Mayer Brown On February 7, 2024, the US Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on certain US residential real estate transactions ("2024 NPRM").

Lesser-Known (But Important) Exceptions In Construction Stormwater Discharge Permitting Peckar & Abramson PC Most contractors know generally that if their construction work will disturb one acre or more of earth, they may need to obtain coverage under the applicable construction stormwater discharge general permit ("CGP").