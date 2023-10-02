United States:
Fairfax County, Virginia, Board Of Supervisors Adopts 'Parking Reimagined'
02 October 2023
McGuireWoods LLP
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors adopted "Parking
Reimagined" on Sept. 26, 2023.
The adopted ordinance includes significant parking reductions
for commercial and multifamily uses, although the final multifamily
rate is higher than the staff recommendation. The adopted ordinance
also retains provisions that allow certain shared parking
reductions to be approved administratively. Parking Reimagined will
become effective Jan. 1, 2024.
For background on the initiative, see McGuireWoods' Sept. 20, 2023, legal alert.
