The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors adopted "Parking Reimagined" on Sept. 26, 2023.

The adopted ordinance includes significant parking reductions for commercial and multifamily uses, although the final multifamily rate is higher than the staff recommendation. The adopted ordinance also retains provisions that allow certain shared parking reductions to be approved administratively. Parking Reimagined will become effective Jan. 1, 2024.

For background on the initiative, see McGuireWoods' Sept. 20, 2023, legal alert.