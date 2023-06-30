On June 20, 2023, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted 5-4 to allocate $90,000 and to direct staff to start the process to amend the comprehensive plan and maps to reflect direction from earlier this year related to:

designating new areas where data centers are and are not allowed, updating the comprehensive plan map to reflect that, and developing policies and text necessary for implementation.

Despite staff asking to defer this work until the zoning rewrite process is completed in fall 2023, the board members decided to proceed.

For more information, please visit the Loudoun County website to view the staff memo on the topic.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.