Land Use special counsel Patrick Sullivan authored an op-ed in the Commercial Observer titled "Consider SROs to Help Solve New York City's Homelessness Crisis" on May 26, 2023. The article examines measures New York City could enact to encourage the development of single-room occupancy housing (SROs) as a way to increase housing supply.

