Selling a business is a huge decision. Our process of selling businesses starts with a valuation and an honest assessment of the business value. After analyzing the business, we'll set up a video meeting with you to discuss the value of the business at that point in time. Our goal during that meeting is to educate the business owner, so they can make an educated decision.

Many times, we review businesses, and the owners decide not to sell at that time but opt to have us review it every 12 months.

We want to be the firm you use to sell the business, the decision as to when is up to you.

Originally published 04 July 2023

