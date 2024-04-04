One might ask; what deems the sale of a business as successful? At face value, the answer is simple: selling at a premium for the least amount of inherited risk while leaving stakeholders better off than under previous ownership. It's true that a business owner can achieve all of this independently. What's not considered is the probability of it all going right attempt #1, or #2, or #3 and so on. Every business is different. With difference comes unique challenges that can easily kill a deal. Challenges unsolvable by means of books, the internet, AI or conferences. The only proven way to deliberately work through the trials and tribulations of a sale is by leveraging a partner with experience. A few examples are laid out below.

Transactional Experience: Vista has been selling businesses for over a decade. As a result, we've solved many conflicts, misunderstandings, questions...etc. . When a conflict appears, and it will, we know how to quickly resolve it before it escalates because we've likely been through it before. More times than not, it's an issue with an extremely simple fix.

Process Experience: We follow the exact same process with every transaction. And as a result, the results are the same, time after time. If it's not broken, why fix it?

Financial Experience: The team possesses financial degrees and/or experience working for commercial banks. We understand accounting, bookkeeping and finance. But most importantly, through the lens of common sense.

Marketing Experience: Our marketing team focuses solely on each business for a period of 2-weeks. During that time they work one, specific project. This assures multiple potential buyers resulting in multiple offers.

While an Investment Banker will likely bring you top-dollar with minimized go-forward risk from a capable buyer — there are many unspoken intangibles they add that ensures a successful sale. The fact is, you're an expert at running your business, not selling it. Let us help you achieve the transition of your business, the right way, the first time.

Originally published 18 August 2023

