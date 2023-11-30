In this episode, hosts Michael Thomas and Drew Howell recap season 1 of Busted, all about the trusted employee. They recount the lessons learned and strategies for identifying and preventing these types of financial crimes from happening to you. Stay tuned for a sneak peak of what's to come in season 2 of Busted!

