In this episode, hosts Michael Thomas and Drew Howell recap season 1 of Busted, all about the trusted employee. They recount the lessons learned and strategies for identifying and preventing these types of financial crimes from happening to you. Stay tuned for a sneak peak of what's to come in season 2 of Busted!

