US House Of Representatives Forms Select Committee On US-China Economic Competition, Indicating Increased Legislative Focus On The Issue Mayer Brown On January 3, the 118th Congress was inaugurated. As a result of the 2022 midterm elections, party control in the House of Representatives shifted from Democratic control to Republican control.

Recession Readiness, Part 3: Don't Just Make Plans, Create Options AlixPartners How long do you think the recession or downturn will last? How deep will it be? We surveyed 3,000 executives around the world for the AlixPartners Disruption Index survey; 13%...

Fastest 5 Minutes: Voluntary Disclosures, Disruptive Technology Strike Force (Podcast) Crowell & Moring This week's episode covers DOJ's Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy, a new Disruptive Technology Strike Force, and a bid protest involving evaluation of a joint venture's past performance, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou.

Recession Readiness: How Good Is Your Financial Warning System? AlixPartners The economy has slowed. Many regions and industries are headed for a recession, or at least a downturn—and 35% of executives surveyed by AlixPartners expect a down cycle that lasts three...

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework In 2023: What To Look For This Year Crowell & Moring From February 8 - 11, 14 nations met in New Delhi, India for a special negotiating round for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). The Department of Commerce...