United States:
NOPD Consent Decree Monitoring Team Public Meeting March 7, 2023 (Video)
15 March 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
NOPD Consent Decree Monitoring Team Public Meeting March 7,
2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from United States
The Enforceability of Service Credits and Liquidated Damages under New York Law
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Liquidated damages ("LDs") allow parties to a contract, at the time of contracting, to specify an estimate of damages as a remedy for breach. LD clauses are generally structured to address specific types of breaches and for a particular breach provide for graduated damages based upon the degree of breach.