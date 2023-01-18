United States:
Reflections On The Enduring Power Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Political Vision (Podcast)
18 January 2023
Wiley Rein
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Wiley's 2023 MLK Day podcast featuring Wiley partner Lukman
Azeez and Duke Law Professor Dr. H. Timothy Lovelace celebrates the
enduring words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his famous
"Letter from a Birmingham Jail." We hope you will listen,
reflect, and be inspired.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from United States
How To Turn A Bad Fact Into A Good Fact (Podcast)
Lincoln Derr PLLC
A good lawyer is able to discern between good and bad facts. A great lawyer is able to turn a bad fact into a good fact — or at least neutralize the bad fact. On this episode of Trying 2 Win...