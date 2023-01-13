a self

Toby Brown is the CEO and founder of DV8 Legal Strategies and a true pioneer in pricing and project management in the legal industry. Toby got his start in law firm administration, and then became director of the Utah State Bar. His move to head of knowledge management at Fulbright & Jaworski marked the start of his business of law innovation journey, which has since led to a number of roles at Am Law 100 firms building pricing and project management programs. Today, Toby helps legal organizations break from the status quo and develop differentiated and sustainable strategies in lateral partner hiring, pricing, and legal project management. Toby is a respected speaker on topics such as legal management, marketing, and technology. He also founded the Standards Advancement for the Legal Industry, and was co-founder of the 3 Geeks and a Law Blog.

In our conversation, we discuss Toby's professional journey and how it led to legal project management, the need for standards in the profession, what drives him to bring people together in the industry, and his new venture at DV8 Legal Strategies.

