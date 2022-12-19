ARTICLE

United States: How Are You Being? It Will Affect Your Success (Video)

Entrepreneurship is a way of being - the question is whether you embrace it or hide it in a drawer or your closet.

Regardless of our DISC profile or KOLBE Score, we all have an opportunity to train our brains around attributes that lead to innovation, creativity, a growth mindset, and resourceful and practical emotional intelligence.

Ultimately, how you are being in your personal and professional life will affect your success.

What situations do you put yourself in personally and professionally to ensure success in your life?

What steps can you take to find ways to practice the attributes that make you more successful in your personal or professional life?

