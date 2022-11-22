We are pleased to share with you the latest issue of Kramer Levin Alumni News. In this final issue of 2022, we welcome the newest members of our Kramer Levin family, celebrate the milestones and accomplishments of our alumni and the firm, and invite you to join us at our upcoming events. We also remember our former senior partner, colleague and friend Ezra G. Levin. During this season of reflection and giving thanks, we wish you, your families and loved ones a very happy Thanksgiving.

Click here for the newsletter.

In This Issue:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.