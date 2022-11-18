ARTICLE

Chris Howes, Apprentice Solicitor

self

In the second episode of Season 3 of our NextGen Talks podcast series, we are delighted to bring you our first transatlantic collaboration. Our guest is Ian Brownlee, the former Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Consular Affairs. Ian's career in the US State Department spanned a remarkable 30 year period, and on this podcast he talks about:

his experiences in the US State Department, including some career highlights and anecdotes;

the ‘arc of leadership', and how he moved from being a doer, to a manager, to a leader as his career developed;

the importance of relationships (both professional and personal) and how getting those relationships right is integral to a successful career.

