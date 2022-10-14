ARTICLE

In this episode of Conversations with TED, we address steps to take following an internal investigation in youth-serving organizations. The first action is to be transparent with all stakeholders and the ongoing responsibility to balance that outreach. The next step is to share results with appropriate members and organizations, knowing that the information could have a wider audience and apply restrictions appropriately.

We also note the importance of working with law enforcement and other agencies in terms of open communication which can lead to more insight and opportunities to further improve your organization and mitigate future risks. Some examples include exploring safety and development programming options to enhance your operations with an eye on safety.

