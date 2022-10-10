Taylor English has been on the move! This year has been packed with events, new client opportunities, new attorneys and the expansion of our firm's footprint across the United States. There has been a rise in the number of in person events as well as travel for all of us. Before we knew it, we had rocketed through the Spring, Summer and Fall on the way to pumpkin season and the impending holidays. Even though this year seemed to fly by, the accomplishments of our firm have been numerous and varied. I am so very proud to see the continual growth of not just the firm, but each individual within the firm who is growing both personally and professionally.

As we approach a time we all know to be deemed "the busy season," don't forget to reflect on your accomplishments, and the accomplishments of your colleagues. A lot of the time, our work is all consuming and coming up for air might seem a far off thought, but it is pivotal we take the time to reflect on how far we have come and how hard we have worked. And as we reflect, we should also be grateful for the many opportunities we have to work with each other in the pursuit of the best possible outcomes for our clients.

I know you may be covered up with work and other professional and personal obligations at this point in the year, but make sure to find the joy in the journey because, well, life isn't only about the destination! We are very grateful for all of what each and every one of you do for our firm each and every day.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.