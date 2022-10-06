Following our Conversations with TED episode on preparing for an internal investigation, in our latest episode we walk through steps to consider during an internal investigation for youth-serving organizations. The first step is when an allegation comes in the door is to be proactive and suspend or isolate the accused perpetrator to protect everyone involved. The second step is to immediately report the incident to law enforcement and child protective services (depending on location). The final step is centered on transparent and effective communication, specifically being open and honest about all events with an eye on the well-being of the involved child(ren).

