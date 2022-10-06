To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Following our Conversations with TED episode on preparing for an
internal investigation, in our latest episode we walk through
steps to consider during an internal
investigation for youth-serving organizations. The first step is
when an allegation comes in the door is to be proactive and suspend
or isolate the accused perpetrator to protect everyone involved.
The second step is to immediately report the incident to law
enforcement and child protective services (depending on location).
The final step is centered on transparent and effective
communication, specifically being open and honest about all events
with an eye on the well-being of the involved child(ren).
