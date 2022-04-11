June 9, 2022

Join Partner William Collum as he presents for the 2022 FIFEC Conference on June 9, 2022.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional detective Sherlock Holmes baffled his investigative partner, Dr. Watson, with his investigational prowess, solving the toughest of puzzles with the smallest of clues. Although a fictional character, Holmes' investigational methods and analysis provide the modern-day investigator with several tools for seeking the truth.

This class is an interactive course that explores the Holmesian approach to investigations and the investigational tools utilized in several famous Sherlock Holmes manuscripts and applies several investigational tools and techniques to modern investigations, including recorded statements, site inspections, and Examinations Under Oath.

