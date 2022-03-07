ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a new post for MEDIUM, Senior Counsel Joel Cohen responds to a recent Politico article reporting that two former clerks of Judge Katanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia — one of three leading potential nominees for the Biden administration's replacement of Justice Stephen Breyer — claim another former clerk has added material to Judge Jackson's Wikipedia page "to make her profile more appealing to a liberal (maybe Biden) audience, and has also edited the Wiki entries of [two other leading candidates], as well as the entries of other Black women judges, to present them as less appealing to those who might be of interest to President Biden."

Joel reminds readers of the lack of editorial guidance exercised over Wikipedia entries and the responsibility of individuals to be cautious when taking information learned on the Internet at face value.

Click here to read more.

Originally published in MEDIUM

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.