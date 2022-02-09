United States:
NASAA Surveys IAs And BDs To Improve Content For Qualifications Exams
09 February 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The North American Securities Administrators Association
("NASAA") undertaking an online national jobs analysis
survey of investment advisers and broker-dealers to ensure that
content covered by the Series 63, 65 and 66 exams aligns with
current job requirements. The survey can be accessed here. Participants should submit their
responses by 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28, 2022.
