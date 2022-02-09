The North American Securities Administrators Association ("NASAA") undertaking an online national jobs analysis survey of investment advisers and broker-dealers to ensure that content covered by the Series 63, 65 and 66 exams aligns with current job requirements. The survey can be accessed here. Participants should submit their responses by 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28, 2022.

