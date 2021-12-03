Today's guest is librarian, lawyer, knowledge management, computer programmer, blogger, and podcaster Renaissance man Greg Lambert. Like so many of our multihyphenate guests, he is a very busy man. Many of you will know Greg from the long-running 3 Geeks and a Law Blog, which was founded in 2008 and is one of the first blogs to focus on what we now think of as "the business of law." Greg also co-hosts The Geek In Review podcast, which dives into the world of legal information professionals. If that wasn't enough, Greg also has a day job as chief knowledge services officer at Jackson Walker. He thinks of himself as a "connector" who puts the spotlight on the innovative folks in our industry and connects them with others who have similar goals. Today, we put the spotlight on Greg, to learn more about his unique journey.

Listen in as we talk shop about podcasting, geek out over guests, and learn a little about how Greg is innovating the role of law librarian.

