Hello and welcome to the first issue of Life at Winston: Charlotte Edition.

It's official, Labor Day is behind us and Summer has officially handed the baton to Fall. Usually this time of year I watch as friends and colleagues divide into two distinct groups—the "back to school blues" folks who still associate Fall with the abrupt end of three months of pure, golden freedom, and those who view Fall as an exciting new beginning (or, "the ones who loved school," as the first group would say).