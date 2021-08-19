United States:
LISTEN NOW: New Podcast Episode Of The Mother Board - July 1, 2021
19 August 2021
Drew Eckl & Farnham, LLP
On this week's episode of The Mother Board, we are joined by
Solita Roberts, the founder of Style to Impact, a personal styling
and image consulting agency working with high-performing,
purpose-driven women entrepreneurs and professionals to refine
their wardrobe and image so they can showcase their talents,
expertise, and thought leadership with confidence. Listen as Solita
challenges the myth that books and looks don't go together, and
offers practical tips for how women can feel confident about
placing importance on personal style.
Click
here to visit Solita's website Style to Impact.
