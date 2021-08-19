On this week's episode of The Mother Board, we are joined by Solita Roberts, the founder of Style to Impact, a personal styling and image consulting agency working with high-performing, purpose-driven women entrepreneurs and professionals to refine their wardrobe and image so they can showcase their talents, expertise, and thought leadership with confidence. Listen as Solita challenges the myth that books and looks don't go together, and offers practical tips for how women can feel confident about placing importance on personal style.

Click here to visit Solita's website Style to Impact.

