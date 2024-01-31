Christopher Nolan's masterpiece Interstellar turns 10 years old this year. Erin Boone, the Chief of Staff for FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington, drops by Hosted Payload to give it a fresh look and talk tesseracts, time travel, and the McConnaissance. And, Chloe Hawker talks moon landings, Martian ice, and orbital debris on the latest Orbital Debrief.

