As more and more companies are adopting cloud, chief information officers (CIOs) and IT leaders are looking at cloud regional deployment as a way of achieving their disaster recovery (DR) requirements and meeting their recovery service level agreements (SLAs).

When creating a DR strategy, careful consideration must be given to ensure business continuity. The cloud is not immune to disasters. With so much of an organization's business value tied up in its data, it is critical that this data be protected. While multi-AZ strategy might represent a "good enough" solution for customers to sustain and continue running their business, its multi-region deployments give complete recovery capabilities.

Cloud Disaster Recovery Services

Originally published February 15, 2023.

