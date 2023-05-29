A&M's forensic analysis of computers unveils the dangers of inadequate data disposal for individuals and businesses.

The rise of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and remote working are increasingly blurring the lines between personal and business use of devices, which exacerbates existing concerns around data security and the lifecycle management of IT assets.

This hybrid environment brings new challenges for organisations, including reduced capability to monitor staff working virtually and the inability to make sure data is handled and destroyed. Firms may also find it more difficult to fully regain access to relevant systems to ensure sensitive data is securely and comprehensively wiped after a remote worker leaves the business. In addition, work-from-home (WFH) arrangements have led to a rise in IT equipment being lost or stolen, the chief cause of data theft.

Failure to properly dispose of redundant IT equipment can lead to data breaches that not only violate data protection laws but can also result in financial fraud, with devastating impacts on companies' finances and reputation. For individuals, there is the risk of identity theft if personal information falls into the wrong hands, causing monetary losses and serious emotional distress.

To expose the dangers of inadequate data disposal in business and private settings, Alvarez & Marsal's Disputes and Investigations team conducted a forensic analysis of six used computers that were available for sale on an online marketplace.

Using forensic technology software and e-Discovery tools, we were able to recover thousands of documents from the computers, including hundreds with highly sensitive personal information, as well as a significant amount of business-related data.

This report summarises key findings of the analysis and discusses the best practices in data destruction policy to help companies and individuals avoid data breaches and falling victim of fraud.

Originally published September 26, 2022.

