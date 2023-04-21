self

Wiley Connected · AI Risk Management: A Discussion with NIST's Elham Tabassi on the NIST AI Risk Management Framework

In this episode of Wiley Connected, we are joined by Elham Tabassi, Chief of Staff in the Information Technology Laboratory at NIST, who leads NIST's efforts to create an Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Framework (the "AI RMF"). We discuss the overall goals of the AI RMF (1:31), the use of a risk-based approach to AI (6:02), different categories of risks in AI (10:24), approaches to fairness, bias, and explainability in AI (15:09), core risk management functions for organizations (with a nod to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework)(25:18), how broadly the AI RMF applies and how to define "AI" (30:39); and how the AI RMF fits into international efforts on AI (35:20).

Programming note: This interview was recorded prior to NIST's March 30, 2023 official announcement of the Trustworthy and Responsible AI Resource Center, including the first complete version of the companion AI RMF Playbook.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.