ERP software continues evolving, and digital transformation remains as relevant as ever for modern commercial enterprises. Keeping up-to-date is essential for your business. Post-COVID, there have been non-stop developments in ERP software trends, pushing IT leaders to reprioritize constantly. Here is a breakdown of the latest ERP trends we expect to see in 2023:

Cloud ERP Upon initial thought, cloud may not be the first cutting-edge trend individuals think of when looking forward to 2023. Companies continue to move to the cloud due to its perceived flexibility, lower cost, and supposed ease of implementation. The cloud allows integration, composability, and customization, allowing businesses to scale as needed. Cloud ERPs also help lay the foundation for a broader transformation strategy.



Digital Transformation Digital technology is now frequently used to improve and facilitate daily operations. Digital technology can help an organization improve competitiveness, increase employee productivity, boost revenue, and improve communication and overall customer service. In addition, AI tech and advanced analytics are becoming key considerations in digital transformation. Artificial intelligence capabilities are embedded into ERP systems to help with the demand and need for personalization. Many ERP vendors now offer machine learning capabilities within their ERP software.



Personalization ERP platforms now offer “low-code” analytics that businesses can use for easier customization and configuration. ERP software vendors now provide products tailored to the specific needs of organizations. In the past, complex scripting languages and difficulties in software development made it costly and time-consuming to provide true customization. The integration of AI-based user interfaces like chatbots that assist with customer information stored in the ERP platform are becoming more common.



Mobile ERP 2022 was the year of significant strides in mobile support of cloud-based ERP systems. That trend will continue into 2023. Businesses will continue using fully integrated cloud-based ERP systems, allowing employees to access real-time documentation from remote locations on mobile devices.



As organizations continue acknowledging and appreciating the new wave of ERP trends, flexibility and adaptability are crucial. While mainstream cloud adoption will continue, we expect ongoing legal issues with cloud contracts and digital transformations. To compete in today's marketplace, organizations should continue to ensure their ERP software takes advantage of cutting-edge functionality and personalization.

