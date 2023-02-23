Today in News of Note, an innovation may pave the way for real-world quantum computing, plus we look at the latest generative AI debuts, how the world is addressing safety concerns with AI in the military, robotic chefs and much more.
- Scientists, in a pivotal step for quantum computing, unveil a high-speed method for transferring quantum information between computer chips. (Pallab Ghosh, BBC)
- Scholars in Australia demonstrate that a new type of qubit can exist in silicon and be manipulated using electricity. (HPCwire, University of New South Wales)
- Microsoft's new ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine goes live. (James Clayton, BBC)
- In answer to Microsoft, Google announces it will launch Bard, an AI chatbot of its own. (Catherine Thorbecke, CNN)
- Runway, the startup behind popular AI generator Stable Diffusion, releases a new model that can alter existing videos. (Will Douglas Heaven, MIT Technology Review)
- Researchers warn that generative AI is producing identifiable images of real people. (Melissa Heikkilä, MIT Technology Review)
- A first-ever summit on responsible AI use in the military will be held in the Netherlands. (Toby Sterling and Stephanie van den Berg, Reuters)
- Samsung, Google and Qualcomm team up to create a mixed-reality digital experience. (Ivan Mehta, TechCrunch)
- A Croatian restaurant may be the only of its kind, offering up one-pot meals made entirely by a robotic chef. (Antonio Bronic, Reuters)
- In other robotics news, North American companies facing labor shortages ordered a record number of robots in 2022. (Timothy Aeppel, U.S. News & World Report)
- Hyundai hopes to attract "EV-curious" drivers with a new EV subscription service. (Jack Fitzgerald, Car and Driver)
- Maine lawmakers propose numerous bills to address the discovery of lithium deposits in the state, which currently outlaws metallic mining. (Kate Cough, The Maine Monitor)
