ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We have gotten multiple reports of soft audits being conducted by BSA | The Software Alliance involving Adobe software. Similar to what Oracle sales teams appear to be doing with Java, the BSA is reaching out to customers with letters demanding that the company take certain actions including taking a software inventory and submitting proof of license purchases and other information to the BSA. These are not formal audit notices sent pursuant to the audit provision of the Adobe license but appear to be fishing expeditions where BSA is perhaps, in our opinion, seeking a sales opportunity and additional revenue. We advise companies on how to respond to such notices, as well as formal BSA audits.

In addition to Adobe, BSA Global Members include Autodesk, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce and SAP, among other well-known software publishers. Although Oracle is a BSA Global Member, we know that its audits are typically conducted by Oracle's own internal licensing arm, LMS or GLAS. If you are a company that receives a notice from BSA involving your use of software, we are experienced software licensing lawyers and can help advise you concerning your contractual rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.