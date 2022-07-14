BROADBAND
MassTech issues RFP "to solicit responses from broadband network operators to operate, manage, market, maintain, and extend the 1,200 mile MassBroadband 123 Network" :: Link to RFP
"Detroit to Put $10M Toward Open-Access Fiber Network" :: Idaho Statesman
"Los Angeles County ponders pumping billions into municipal broadband" :: L.A. Daily News
"Mesa, Arizona selects 4 fiber providers including SiFi Networks and Google Fiber" :: FierceTelecom :: Telecompetitor
"Santa Clara County Moves Toward Municipal Fiber Network" :: Institute for Local Self-Reliance
Dartmouth considers municipal broadband :: Dartmouth Week
"Charter-funded group campaigns against Maine municipal broadband, riling residents and 'partners'" :: Maine Public Radio
"Will FCC, state broadband maps duel or dance?" :: FierceTelecom
Arizona Commerce Authority announces $100M in broadband grants :: Arizona Commerce Authority
Maryland: "Governor Hogan Announces More Than $127.6 Million For Broadband Grants" :: Office of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan
. . . "Comcast, Charter among winners . . . " :: FierceTelecom
"BEAD Reporting Requirements" :: POTs and PANs
All 50 states have submitted BEAD letters of intent :: Telecompetitor
"How Biden's "Internet for All" Initiative Can Actually Fulfill Its Mission" :: Harvard Business Review
"ACA Connects Plea – Don't Regulate Us" :: POTs and PANs
"Is Broadband Recession-proof?" :: POTs and PANs
"BEAD Funding for Anchor Institutions" :: POTs and PANs
"The RDOF Clock is Ticking on 5 Big Winning Bidders, Will it Run Out?" :: Telecompetitor
"Here's who is – and isn't – using micro-trenching for their fiber builds" :: FierceTelecom
"The Digital Equity Action Research Fellowship" :: Benton Institute for Broadband & Society
WIRELESS
"'Anybody that thinks fixed wireless isn't reliable, bring it on,' says [Vistabeam CEO Matt] Larsen. 'Cable guys, fiber guys, put your network information out there. Let's see what your information looks like compared to unlicensed [spectrum], and let's compare empirical data and not feelings.'" :: Light Reading
"Verizon looking desperate amid latest pricing gambit" :: Light Reading
VIDEO
"US pay-TV losses stayed ugly in Q1" :: Light Reading
