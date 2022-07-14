BROADBAND

MassTech issues RFP "to solicit responses from broadband network operators to operate, manage, market, maintain, and extend the 1,200 mile MassBroadband 123 Network" :: Link to RFP

"Detroit to Put $10M Toward Open-Access Fiber Network" :: Idaho Statesman

"Los Angeles County ponders pumping billions into municipal broadband" :: L.A. Daily News

"Mesa, Arizona selects 4 fiber providers including SiFi Networks and Google Fiber" :: FierceTelecom :: Telecompetitor

"Santa Clara County Moves Toward Municipal Fiber Network" :: Institute for Local Self-Reliance

Dartmouth considers municipal broadband :: Dartmouth Week

"Charter-funded group campaigns against Maine municipal broadband, riling residents and 'partners'" :: Maine Public Radio

"Will FCC, state broadband maps duel or dance?" :: FierceTelecom

Arizona Commerce Authority announces $100M in broadband grants :: Arizona Commerce Authority

Maryland: "Governor Hogan Announces More Than $127.6 Million For Broadband Grants" :: Office of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

. . . "Comcast, Charter among winners . . . " :: FierceTelecom

"BEAD Reporting Requirements" :: POTs and PANs

All 50 states have submitted BEAD letters of intent :: Telecompetitor

"How Biden's "Internet for All" Initiative Can Actually Fulfill Its Mission" :: Harvard Business Review

"ACA Connects Plea – Don't Regulate Us" :: POTs and PANs

"Is Broadband Recession-proof?" :: POTs and PANs

"BEAD Funding for Anchor Institutions" :: POTs and PANs

"The RDOF Clock is Ticking on 5 Big Winning Bidders, Will it Run Out?" :: Telecompetitor

"Here's who is – and isn't – using micro-trenching for their fiber builds" :: FierceTelecom

"The Digital Equity Action Research Fellowship" :: Benton Institute for Broadband & Society

WIRELESS

"'Anybody that thinks fixed wireless isn't reliable, bring it on,' says [Vistabeam CEO Matt] Larsen. 'Cable guys, fiber guys, put your network information out there. Let's see what your information looks like compared to unlicensed [spectrum], and let's compare empirical data and not feelings.'" :: Light Reading

"Verizon looking desperate amid latest pricing gambit" :: Light Reading

VIDEO

"US pay-TV losses stayed ugly in Q1" :: Light Reading

