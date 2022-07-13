ARTICLE

Many of the large systems integrators' recent financial results indicate that large enterprises are increasingly turning to global system integrators, outsourcers, and professional services firms to deliver their IT functions and strategic projects, combining traditional IT outsourcing with large, transformational IT programs.

In this 10-minute podcast, Ben Fox, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and Joe Schmidt discuss the growth and trends they're seeing in customized IT services deals and offer insight into what to consider when negotiating your next deal.

