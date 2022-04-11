BankInfoSecurity.com reported that "Extended Detection and Response vendors face "an existential crisis" as the endpoint becomes less important now that businesses are typically storing their data in the cloud rather than on the endpoint. This has forced EDR providers to build out full-fledged EDR platforms that incorporate different telemetry sources and provide robust protection for cloud data." The April 7, 2022 article entitled "CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Trend Micro Top EDR Forrester Wave" included these comments by Forrester Wave:

Forrester heaped praise on CrowdStrike for having the best current EDR offering and best strategy among the 15 vendors evaluated, while Microsoft took the silver in both categories. Trend Micro was awarded bronze for its current EDR offering and recognized as a leader overall, while Elastic took the bronze for EDR strategy and was recognized as a strong performer overall.

CrowdStrike has dominated in EDR for a long time, and the quality of the offering is really quite high,...One of the things that's really beneficial for CrowdStrike is they've had their MDR service for a long time, and that feeds a lot of how they think about what workflows should be integrated into the product and how they should be enhancing the product to actually improve it for practitioners."

Forrester's take on the EDR market was quite similar to two years earlier, when the technology research firm also named CrowdStrike, Microsoft and Trend Micro as its overall leaders. But the subcategory rankings were more muddled in early 2020, with CrowdStrike and SentinelOne tied for the lead in EDR strategy while Cybereason, Microsoft and CrowdStrike took the top three slots in current EDR offering.

Outside of the leaders, six vendors were named as strong EDR performers in 2022: Bitdefender, Elastic, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, Sophos and VMware Carbon Black. Cybereason, FireEye and McAfee were named EDR contenders, and the latter two merged in January to form Trellix. BlackBerry Cylance and network security vendors Check Point and Fortinet rounded out the Forrester Wave as EDR challengers.

