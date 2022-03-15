BankInfosecurity.com reported about a FBI flash alert, "As of January, the FBI has identified at least 52 entities across 10 critical infrastructure sectors affected by RagnarLocker ransomware, including entities in the critical manufacturing, energy, financial services, government, and information technology sectors..." The March 8 2022 report entitled "Ransomware Groups Target Global Critical Infrastructure" included these comments:

The FBI also shared a list of folders that are not encrypted by the malware:

Windows

Windows.old

Mozilla

Mozilla Firefox

Tor browser

Internet Explorer

$Recycle.Bin

Program Data

Google

Opera

Opera Software

The RagnarLocker ransomware also does not encrypt files with extensions certain extensions - .db, .sys, .dll, .lnk, .msi, .drv, and .exe - the FBI says in its alert.

We all need to be mindful of these risks!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.