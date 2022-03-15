United States:
Ransomware Is A Major Threat To Public Utilities!
15 March 2022
Foley & Lardner
BankInfosecurity.com reported about a FBI flash alert, "As
of January, the FBI has identified at least 52 entities across 10
critical infrastructure sectors affected by RagnarLocker
ransomware, including entities in the critical manufacturing,
energy, financial services, government, and information technology
sectors..." The March 8 2022 report entitled "Ransomware Groups Target Global Critical
Infrastructure" included these comments:
The FBI also shared a list of folders that are not encrypted
by the malware:
- Windows
- Windows.old
- Mozilla
- Mozilla Firefox
- Tor browser
- Internet Explorer
- $Recycle.Bin
- Program Data
- Google
- Opera
- Opera Software
The RagnarLocker ransomware also does not encrypt files with
extensions certain extensions - .db, .sys, .dll, .lnk, .msi, .drv,
and .exe - the FBI says in its alert.
We all need to be mindful of these risks!
