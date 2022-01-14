The IPv4 address transfer market is probably not well understood by most organizations, and few likely know how to go about monetizing unused IPv4 assets. Fortunately, companies like Avenue4 exist and can help enterprises advance transparency and efficiency in an evolving and opaque market.

In this 14-minute podcast, Marc Lindsey, a Partner at LB3 and President of Avenue4 (an LB3-affiliated company) discusses with TC2's Joe Schmidt why the IPv4 market exists and explains how enterprises can realize value from IPv4 transactions.

If you would like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit the Avenue4 website and our Information Technology Advisory Services webpage.

Originally published October 6, 2021

