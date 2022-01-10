A profound difference in the construct of service level agreements (SLAs) between managed services and outsourcing deals and network transport SLAs is that SLAs are more custom to a particular contract or customer. Knowing what to measure and how to measure it, however, can be challenging.

In this 10 minute podcast, Ben Fox, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and Joe Schmidt help you understand how to define and negotiate these custom SLAs so you can include them in your next managed services or outsourcing deal.

Originally published 6 July 2021.

