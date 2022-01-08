At some point most companies that use IT services must go through a transition from one supplier to another. This need to change suppliers could be driven by any number of reasons and can be a daunting effort and a process that must be carefully managed.

In this 12 minute podcast, Ben Fox, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and Marc Lindsey, a Senior Partner at LB3 and President of Avenue4, a leading IPv4 advisory firm, share useful insights with TC2's Joe Schmidt and provide steps you need to take to minimize disruption if you're gearing up for a supplier change.

If you would like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit our Managed Services & Outsourcing and Success Stories webpages.

self

Originally published June 3, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.