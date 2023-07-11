ARTICLE

In a special Lawfare Podcastseries "The Regulators," Brandon Van Grack and Lawfare senior editor Scott Anderson spoke with Assistant Treasury Secretary for Investment Security Paul Rosen to discuss CFIUS [the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States], how the process works in practice, how it's changed, and what challenges sit on the horizon.

Responsible for reviewing foreign investment in the United States for possible national security threats, CFIUS' jurisdiction and scope of work has expanded dramatically in recent years, and may be on the verge of expanding once again as the Biden administration considers installing similar measures for outbound investment.

